Two names likely to come back into consideration at Reading after Wilder fall-through, says journalist

Danny Cowley and Steve Cotterill are likely to come back into consideration at Reading after the Royals’ pursuit of Chris Wilder fell through, says Darren Witcoop.

Reading looked set to name former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Wilder as their next boss as they gear for the 2023/24 League One season.

But reports earlier today revealed that the club’s attempt to appoint Wilder had fallen through and now the Royals will have to go in pursuit of other names.

But journalist Witcoop says that former Lincoln City and Portsmouth boss Cowley, and recently departed Shrewsbury Town boss Cotterill are likely to come back into consideration for the Reading vacancy.

Witcoop tweeted:

The news has broken now but Reading’s bid to make Chris Wilder their new manager does appear to have collapsed. Danny Cowley and Steve Cotterill likely to come back under consideration #Readingfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 15, 2023

Reading were relegated from the Championship last season and now face their first season in the third tier of English football in over 20 years.

Cowley or Cotterill?

Both names are well-tested in League One. Cowley was consistent at Pompey but could never quite get them over the line, whilst Cotterill proved that he’s still a leading name in League One after guiding the Shrews to an impressive 12th place finish last time round.

So who Reading might go for remains to be seen. Expect there to be other names on their shortlist as they search for their next manager, and expect the Royals to be frustrated at Wilder’s move falling trough as we’re now into the summer transfer window.

Time is of the essence for Reading who have plenty of work to do to their playing squad, but no manager in place is putting that work on hold for the time being.