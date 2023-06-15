Tottenham set to fail with audacious joint bid for Leicester City duo Maddison and Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer in excess of £50million to sign Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, reports Daily Mail.

Leicester City though are set to reject the offer, with the Foxes previously reported to value Maddison at £60million and Barnes at £40million.

Spurs and Newcastle United are in a two-horse race to sign Maddison this summer, with both teams also keen on Barnes, as per Daily Mail’s report.

No club had made offers for either player until now – Daily Mail say that Spurs are set to see a joint bid of £50million for both Maddison and Barnes rejected by Leicester City.

Leicester City look to be playing hardball with Maddison in particular with the Foxes’ valuation reportedly deterring Newcastle from making a move right now, as Eddie Howe’s side are said to be unwilling to surpass the £50million mark for Maddison.

C’mon, Spurs…

Leicester City officials must have been speechless when they saw this offer put on the table. They’re perhaps overvaluing Maddison a touch at £60million, but still, £50million for both Maddison and Barnes is quite ridiculous.

It’s not surprising at all to hear this bid is set to be rejected and Leicester might actually be quite annoyed at the offer, as it could give other potential buying teams a misinformed idea of where to start.

Maddison might be available for £50million but Barnes has other team interested and his own, expensive price tag, which could yet come close to Maddison’s eventual sale price.

Whether or not Tottenham will come back with a realistic offer remains to be seen, but expect this joint bid from Spurs to have annoyed some Leicester City officials.