, Stockport County agree two-year deal with experienced defender

Stockport County are poised to keep hold of the centre-back for longer after striking a deal with him.

Byrne, who is 30-years-old, joined the Hatters on a short-term basis in January and played 19 games in all competitions for them in the second-half of last season.

Football Insider claim he will now be sticking around at Edgeley Park for another couple of campaigns.

Boost for Stockport

Securing an extension for Byrne is a boost for Stockport heading into next term. He is a player who Dave Challinor knows well from their time at AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United in the past and is someone who he knows and trusts.

The Hatters finished 4th in League Two last season and were beaten in the play-off final by Carlisle United at Wembley. Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances of competing for promotion next time around and have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months now that the transfer window is open.

Byrne is an experienced player who has racked up 428 appearances in his career to date. He started out at Nottingham Forest after joining them from Belvedere as a youngster.

Spells at Rochdale, AFC Telford United, Macclesfield Town, Fylde, FC Halifax Town, Hartlepool United and Tranmere Rovers have since followed on for him before his switch to Stockport this past winter.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has slotted in nicely into Challinor’s side and is a useful player to have in and around the squad. He competes with players such as Akil Wright and Fraser Horsfall for a place in the starting XI. A vacancy is open for a left-footed defender though following Chris Hussey’s exit.