Sky Sports journalist says Leeds United 2020 signing is wanted by Manchester United, loose talks have taken place

Manchester United have shortlisted Leeds United defender Robin Koch, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Koch, 26, joined Leeds United from Frieburg in 2020, and has since gone on to make 77 total appearances for the Whites, featuring in all but two of their Premier League fixtures last season.

Now though, Sky Sports’ German journalist Plettenberg has revealed that Manchester United have taken a surprise interest in Koch.

He says that the German centre-back is on the Red Devils’ shortlist and that ‘loose talks’ have already taken place.

Leeds paid an initial fee of £11.5million for Koch back in 2020, with the German signing a four-year contract at Elland Road meaning that he’s now entering the final year of his contract.

Koch to United?

It’s a surprising link, but Koch was one of Leeds’ most important players during their three-year stay in the Premier League and so he always seemed like one who could be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer.

And given his contract situation, a sale this summer may seem like a good idea from a Leeds perspective, especially if there’s no indication of him renewing his stay.

But Leeds need to be wary of over-selling this summer and leaving themselves too short for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Squad depth is crucial in the Championship with 46 league games to play and two cup competitions to compete in, so Leeds need to ensure they have enough bodies to last the distance next time round.

Koch would be a useful player to have around but if a sizeable offer comes in then it might make sense for them to sell, and use the money to bringing in a couple of other players instead.