Report shares major update on Stuart Webber’s reported move to Leeds United following Norwich City resignation

Norwich City announced the resignation of Webber yesterday. But the club also revealed that Webber is serving a notice period until March next year and so his reported move to Elland Road, where he’s been tipped to replace former director of football Victor Orta, was cast into doubt.

This morning, Leeds United announced the interim appointment of former Reading, Celtic, and Newcastle United figure Nick Hammond as football adviser for the summer, with Hammond set to help oversee the club’s summer transfer preparations.

And now Football Insider have claimed that Webber and Leeds United are in advanced talks for Webber to become their new director of football, but that Webber might not join the club until after the summer.

The same report goes on to say that there’s a growing expectation that Webber will seal his move to Leeds United.