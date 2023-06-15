Oxford United close to signing departing MK Dons man

Oxford United are close to signing Josh McEachran following his departure from MK Dons, as per BBC Radio Oxford Sport.

Oxford United are poised to snap up the midfielder as they look to continue their recruitment drive ahead of another year in League One.

McEachran, who is 30-years-old, is available on a free transfer with MK Dons deciding not to hand him a new deal after their relegation to League Two in the last campaign.

BBC Radio Oxford Sport (see below) claim he is now on his way to the Kassam Stadium as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

TRANSFER TALK: BBC Radio Oxford understands that @OUFCOfficial are close to signing Oxfordshire-born midfielder Josh McEachran on a free transfer. #OUFC Hear more on @BBCOxford pic.twitter.com/vgiwjBEQeJ — BBC Radio Oxford Sport (@bbcoxfordsport) June 15, 2023

Oxford getting busy

Oxford will fancy their chances of competing for promotion next term under Liam Manning after a couple of ambitious early signings. They have won the race to sign Ruben Rodrigues from Notts County and have brought back defender Jordan Thorniley from Blackpool to bolster their ranks so far.

It appears they have now turned their attentions to McEachran and he is someone that will inject more quality into their midfield department. He is also vastly experienced having racked up 300 appearances so far.

The former England youth international rose up through the ranks at Chelsea and was on the books at Stamford Bridge from 2001 to 2015. He played 22 times for their first-team and also had various loan spells away from London at Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Watford, Wigan Athletic and Vitesse to get some experience under his belt.

McEachran left the Blues and had permanent spells at Brentford and Birmingham City before rocking up at MK Dons in March 2021. He has since been a regular for Buckinghamshire outfit and has made exactly 100 appearances in all competitions, 43 of which came last season.