Out of favour Tottenham man on Leeds United’s radar emerges as target for European club

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is attracting interest from Ligue 1 side Lorient according to journalist Ben Jacobs, providing competition in Leeds United’s transfer pursuit this summer.

Leeds United are preparing for life in the Championship and are looking to bolster their ranks in the transfer window in order to help their chances of promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One player they have been linked with in recent weeks is Tottenham Hotspur’s Winks. The midfielder was loaned to Serie A side Sampdoria last season but couldn’t help their cause as they finished bottom of the league with just three wins in 38 games.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou may want to assess his options before allowing players to leave, but it seems the England international will remain out of favour and Leeds United are hoping to take full advantage.

However, Jacobs reports that the Whites face fresh competition with French side Lorient also keen on the 27-year-old, who are currently managed by Leeds United’ manager target Regis Le Bris.

A potential blow for Leeds United…

Winks will likely want to continue playing at the highest level he can. He has had opportunities in the Premier League and Serie A and so may prefer a move to the top flight in France over a move to the second tier of England with Leeds United.

However, there is a strong possibility that the Whites could achieve promotion and Winks could want to be a part of that. He would likely slot straight into the midfield with the likes of Tyler Adams and Marc Roca attracting interest from elsewhere too.

Winks is an experienced player and would massively benefit Leeds United if they could get a deal over the line. But with new interest entering the fray they may need to offer good terms to secure their target or risk having to move onto other targets altogether.