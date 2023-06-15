Opinion: QPR should plot loan raid on promoted side for striker with Championship pedigree

QPR need strikers this summer, with Lyndon Dykes’ future at the club looking uncertain.

Dykes is looking likely to leave the R’s this summer. He could yet seal a switch to Championship and London rivals Millwall who are long-term admirers of the Scot, and if he leaves then Gareth Ainsworth’s need for strikers will grow.

Jamal Lowe’s loan deal has come to an end, so too has Tyler Roberts’ who is now close to signing for Birmingham City on a permanent deal. Chris Martin could be QPR’s only no.9 going into the new season but expect QPR to bring in a few attacking players this summer.

And expect QPR to utilise the loan market for new additions, with the three promoted sides from the Championship likely to have a number of players who could be sent back down to the Championship for a season.

One name who could be a good bet for QPR is Luton Town striker Cauley Woodrow. The 28-year-old former Fulham man joined Luton Town from Barnsley last summer but would endure a tough first season with the Hatters, largely outshone by fellow Barnsley arrival Carlton Morris, with injury also hampering Woodrow’s season.

Woodrow featured 27 times in the league and was largely used as a late substitute, with two league goals to his name. But the Englishman was a constant source of goals for Barnsley, scoring a total of 43 league goals between the 2018/19 season and the 2020/21 seasons.

He’s a clinical striker, though not blessed with the physical presence that Ainsworth might want. Still, Woodrow looks like one Luton player who could potentially be up for grabs this summer and he’s scored goals for struggling Barnsley sides in the Championship before, so he could be ideal for the R’s who look as though they could be in and around the bottom half of the table next season.