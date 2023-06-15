Middlesbrough weighing up shock move for 33-cap former England man who’s available on a free transfer

Middlesbrough are weighing up a possible move for Ross Barkley who is available on a free transfer this summer, reports TEAMtalk.

Barkley, 29, has just been released by French Ligue 1 side Nice after one season at the club. He made 27 appearances in the French top flight last season, scoring four goals from midfield after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent in the summer of 2022.

But the former Everton and 33-cap England international could be about to make a return to England with Middlesbrough.

TEAMtalk say that Middlesbrough are ‘looking into a possible deal’ for Barkley, with Boro boss Michael Carrick having already spoken to Barkely about a possible move to the Riverside this summer.

Barkley made his name for Everton for whom he made 179 total appearances, scoring 27 goals in all competitions. He earned himself a move to Chelsea in 2018 and in four years at the club he’d make 100 total appearances, scoring 12 goals and winning an FA Cup and an EFL Cup, as well as both the Europa League and Club World Cup.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

A good move?

Barkley certainly has experience, and Premier League pedigree. He’s had his critics in the past but his career to date speaks for itself and for a Championship club in Middlesbrough, signing a player with such experience would be pretty impressive.

He took a year out of English football and put in some decent performances for Nice, but now it looks like he’s on his way back to England and Boro will be an attractive potential destination for him.

They narrowly missed out on promotion last season but with a few more signings, Carrick’s side could be strong title contenders next time round.

Barkley to Middlesbrough could be one of the more interesting signings of this summer’s transfer window.