Middlesbrough leading the race to sign Premier League fringe man, report reveals

Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is a transfer target for both Hull City and Middlesbrough, with the latter now leading the race to sign the goalkeeper, according to TEAMtalk.

Both Middlesbrough and Hull City took advantage of the loan market for goalkeepers last season, with Boro snapping up Manchester City second-choice Zack Steffen and Hull City signing Darlow from the Magpies in January.

The pair have since returned to their parent clubs and so the two sides are yet again in the market for a new shot-stopper, and have identified Darlow as a potential new recruit.

Darlow is reportedly seen as surplus to requirements at St James’ Park, and so could be nearing an exit in the coming weeks and months. Both Boro and Hull City are hoping to take full advantage of his situation.

TEAMtalk has since given an update on the rumours, claiming Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign the 32-year-old, with head coach Michael Carrick making him a ‘top target’.

A huge boost for Boro…

Steffen was imperative to Middlesbrough’s success last season, helping to play out from back whilst also making important saves in the process. Carrick clearly sees Darlow as his successor and he could fill the void left by the Manchester City man with ease.

The pursuit of Darlow also presents Boro with an opportunity to sign a very experienced goalkeeper who has played in the Championship and at the top level, whilst also not demanding too high of a transfer fee. Given his age, that he is surplus to requirements and his contract length, Newcastle United aren’t likely to want too high an offer to acquire his services.

But with the huge boost for Boro comes a blow to Hull City. The Tigers may have thought they could get their man considering he was at the KCOM last season on loan, but with the Teessiders likely to be competing at the top end of the table next season and with Carrick at the helm, it may be too good a project to turn down.