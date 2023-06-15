Luton Town plotting surprise move for Birmingham City man, report claims

Chong, 23, joined Birmingham City on a permanent deal from Manchester United last summer. He’d spent time on loan at St Andrew’s in the previous season and Blues did well to make him a permanent player, but after just one full season at the club, it looks like he could be on the move.

Football Insider are saying that Premier League new boys Luton Town ‘have made a move to sign’ Chong ahead of next season, with the Hatters having apparently contacted Blues ‘to enquire about the winger’.

The Dutchman featured 38 times in the Championship last season, scoring four goals and assisting five more as Blues finished in 17th place of the table.

A strange link?

It’s certainly a surprising one. Chong remains under contract at St Andrew’s until 2026 and given that he’s a young player and an important one for Blues as well, he certainly won’t come cheap.

John Eustace’s side have a lot of squad rebuilding to do this summer after losing a lot of key loan players at the end of last season, with Chong being one of the few remaining talents in the XI from last season.

Birmingham City though have long been a selling club and so if their valuation is met, Chong could be on his way to Kenilworth Road and for him, it would be an exciting move at an exciting time in the Hatters’ history.

He’d certainly need replacing at Birmingham City, who’d be giving themselves a lot more work to do if they sold Chong this summer.