Burnley, Journalist says Burnley are pushing to sign Leeds United man after Clarets see first offer knocked back

Journalist says Burnley are pushing to sign Leeds United man after Clarets see first offer knocked back

byLuke Phelps
15 June 2023
2 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Burnley are ‘pushing’ to sign Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh, with the Clarets having seen their first offer knocked back, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Drameh, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Luton Town from Leeds United, where he made 19 Championship appearances for the Hatters, featuring in all three of their play-off fixtures as the Hatters earned promotion.

Soon after, reports claimed that Luton and Championship title-winners Burnley were keeping tabs on Drameh’s situation at Elland Road, following his parent club’s relegation to the Championship.

And now, journalist Tavolieri has revealed on Twitter that Burnley are pushing to sign Drameh from Leeds United this summer, and that Vincent Kompany’s side have seen their first offer knocked back by Leeds.

He tweeted:

Tavolieri adds that Leeds want an improved offer for Drameh and that the player himself is keen on making the move.

Drameh has often struggled for game time with Leeds, with just four league appearances to his name for the club and only one of those coming in the Premier League last time round.

Drameh to Burnley?

Drameh certainly fits the profile of player that Burnley sign under Kompany. He’s young and suits a fast-paced side, and given the fact that he’s barely played for Leeds, he could be available for a decent price.

Expect Leeds’ stance on Drameh to change after their relegation. But Leeds have never really wanted Drameh in the past and so it’s unsurprising to hear that Drameh wants to swap Elland Road for Turf Moor during this summer’s transfer window.

Whether or not Burnley make an improved bid remains to be seen, but this move is certainly one to keep an eye on.

1 of 25
Burnley, Journalist says Burnley are pushing to sign Leeds United man after Clarets see first offer knocked back

Which club is nicknamed the Tigers?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0