Ipswich Town keen on 23-year-old along with League One clubs

Ipswich Town are reportedly keen on Southend United defender Ollie Kensdale, according to The Sun.

Ipswich Town are being linked with a move for the National League man following the opening of the transfer window.

Kensdale, who is 23-years-old, still has a year left on his contract at Roots Hall.

The Sun claim the Tractor Boys are ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation this summer and the player is also attracting interest from ‘several’ unnamed League One teams.

Ipswich Town eyeing swoop

Ipswich could see Kensdale as an ideal long-term addition and a player for the future at Portman Road. However, it would unlikely that he would be an initial regular starter under Kieran McKenna due to the strong options that they already have at their disposal in his position such as George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess.

The 6ft 3inc centre-back started his career at local side Colchester United and rose up through their academy ranks but never quite managed to break into their first-team, playing only six times for the U’s. He did gain experience out on loan in non-league at Maldon & Tiptree, Bath City and Braintree Town before he was released.

Concord Rangers snapped him up on a free transfer and he spent two years in the National League South before Southend landed him in 2021. He hasn’t looked back since and has become a key player at the heart of the defence for the Shrimpers and they will face a battle to keep hold of him down the line, with Ipswich the latest team to be mentioned as a potential suitor.

The Tractor Boys have an important couple of months ahead now as they prepare for life in the Championship after winning the third tier title.