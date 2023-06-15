, Hull City open to offloading trio this summer

Hull City are open to offloading Tobias Figueiredo and Ryan Woods on permanent deals this summer, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City are also looking to loan out goalkeeper Timothee Lo-Tutula after his brief spell at Stevenage last term.

The Tigers are preparing for their first full season under Liam Rosenior and are yet to make a signing as they carefully weigh up their options.

HullLive claim they will ‘consider listening’ to offers for first-team duo Figueiredo and Woods and ‘will look’ to send Lo-Tutala somewhere temporarily.

Hull City looking to clear space

Hull signed Figueiredo only last year after his contract at Nottingham Forest expired but his move to East Yorkshire hasn’t worked out. He penned a two-year deal but he doesn’t suit Rosenior’s style of play of passing out from the back and can’t get into the team ahead of Alfie Jones, Sean Mcloughlin and Jacob Greaves.

Woods also arrived at the MKM Stadium ahead of the last campaign but isn’t guaranteed regular game time. He has to compete with the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater, Greg Docherty, Ozan Tufan, Adama Traore and Xavier Simons for minutes in the middle of the park.

Lo-Tutala provides useful competition and depth between the sticks but is unlikely to become the Tigers’ number one goalkeeper anytime soon. He was given the green light to join Stevenage in April to get some experience and helped them gain promotion to League One under Steve Evans.

The former West Ham, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur youngster would benefit from another exit to help boost his development. Hull may need to bring in a new ‘keeper first though before letting the 20-year-0ld head out the exit door again.