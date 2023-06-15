Fabrizio Romano drops major Leicester City manager update as Foxes work on Enzo Maresca appointment

Fabrizio Romano says that Leicester City are ‘closing in on’ the appointment of Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca.

Maresca, 43, has been closely linked with the vacant Leicester City job this week. The Italian has worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for the past year, helping City to win the treble in the season just concluded, but now it looks like he’ll take on only his second stint as a manager.

The Athletic revealed earlier today that Maresca was the front runner for the Foxes vacancy after holding talks with the club, and now Romano has revealed that Leicester City are closing in on the appointment of the one-time Parma boss.

Romano tweeted:

Leicester City closing in on appointment of Enzo Maresca as new head coach — talks at final stages, details are being discussed 🚨🔵🦊 #LCFC Maresca, set to sign soon if all goes to plan as The Athletic first called. He’s prepared to leave Manchester City and Guardiola’s staff. pic.twitter.com/kOR7w1T7Q0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Several names have been linked with the Leicester City job, including the likes of Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker, but it looks like Maresca is set to be announced as their next manager and it’ll mark a bold, but exciting new chapter for the Foxes.

Maresca to the rescue

This seems like a very smart appointment for Leicester City. Whilst it’s got its obvious risks, Maresca is a close ally of Guardiola’s and he’ll have learned a great deal from working with him at City.

There’s a lot of work for the Italian to do this summer but Leicester getting him in fairly early into the summer is hugely beneficial for them, as it gives them more time to get to work on their playing squad.

Player sales should come next with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes the big potential departures, then Maresca and his new recruitment team will have to get to work on bringing in new players and preparing for a very difficult 2023/24 season in the Championship.