Enzo Maresca to Leicester City hits potential roadblock as Guardiola’s stance on move is revealed

Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca is the front runner for the vacant Leicester City job, but City boss Pep Guardiola wants to keep his no.2, reports Daily Mail.

TalkSPORT revealed this morning that Maresca, 43, is now the front runner to become the new Leicester City boss, following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last month.

And Daily Mail have now confirmed that Maresca has in fact held talks with the Leicester hierarchy, but that Guardiola is reluctant to lose the Italian coach.

Their report says that Guardiola ‘would like to keep’ Maresca at the club – Guardiola lost his previous assistant Mikel Arteta in 2019, who went on to become Arsenal manager.

Maresca helped Manchester City on their way to winning the treble in the season just concluded, after City beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final last weekend.

Maresca to Leicester

This seems like a very smart potential appointment. It obviously comes with its risks given that Maresca is inexperienced in both first-team management and in the Football League, but he’ll have a great understanding of the game having worked so closely to Guardiola and given Arteta’s success at Arsenal, it gives Leicester reason to look at Maresca.

But Guardiola isn’t keen on letting him go and it’s easy to see why. Maresca is part of a very successful Manchester City side and after winning the treble, Guardiola willl be desperate to keep the team together going forward.

It should be Maresca’s decision though and the fact that he’s held talks with Leicester suggests that he’s interested in the role, and if the Foxes can make the appointment then it’ll be a very exciting one for them.