Cardiff City join Plymouth Argyle in pursuit of League One ace

Cardiff City have identified the Wales youth international as a potential target ahead of next season.

Taylor, who is 21-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal meaning he is due to become a free agent very soon.

Football Insider claim the Bluebirds have ‘joined’ the race to land his signature this summer.

Cardiff join transfer race

Cardiff are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad following Erol Bulut’s appointment as manager. The former Fenerbahce man will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad after taking over from Sabri Lamouchi.

He could see Taylor as someone to add more competition and depth to his midfield department and at the age of 21, he has the potential to grow and develop in the future so would be a useful long-term addition for the Welsh outfit.

The Scottish-born man started his career on the books at Aberdeen and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dons before moving down to England as a youngster to join Wolves in the Premier League in 2017.

Taylor played once for the first-team at Molineux in a Carabao Cup clash against rivals Aston Villa in his second year. He was then given the green light to head out the exit door on loan to Grimsby Town in 2020 to get some experience under his belt before he was eventually released.

Burton subsequently snapped him up for nothing and he has since been a hit with the Brewers in the third tier, with Cardiff the latest club to be credited with an interest.