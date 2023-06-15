Bristol City now keen on signing Derby County midfielder after sealing Haydon Roberts capture

Bristol City are weighing up a move for Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, reports Derbyshire Live.

Knight, 22, capped another impressive season with Derby County last time round, featuring 38 times in League One, scoring twice and assisting three more as the Rams narrowly missed out on a spot in the top six.

Now under contract until next summer after the Rams triggered a one-year extension, Knight has been attracting transfer interest as we move into the summer, and Derbyshire Live say that Bristol City are interested in signing the Republic of Ireland international.

Their report says that the Robins are ‘considering an offer’ for Knight after confirming the free signing of Derby County loan man Haydon Roberts last night.

Bristol City have made ‘initial inquiries’ for Knight but Derbyshire Live say that Nigel Pearson’s side are not the only Championship side interested.

Robins’ summer plans

Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, and Roberts have all already signed for Bristol City this summer. It’s been an excellent start to their summer transfer window and now it looks like Pearson and co are working on bolstering other positions, with midfield in need of bodies.

Han-Noah Massengo could do with replacing and Knight would be a great name to come in and fill that gap. He’s a very hardened yet technical midfield player who operates as more of a defensive midfielder, but with interest rife, he won’t come cheap.

Still, if the Robins can pull this one off then it would be an amazing signing for Bristol City, who have made a really impressive start to the summer transfer window.

A few more signings could be what they need to become genuine top six contenders next time round.