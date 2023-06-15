Bristol City join Ipswich Town in race to sign prolific League One midfielder

Taylor, 24, featured 46 times in League One fixtures for Peterborough United last season, scoring nine and assisting six more as he helped Posh to claim a top six finish.

His side missed out on promotion though, losing in the semi-finals to eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday, and now Taylor looks like he’ll be on the move in this summer’s transfer window.

Ipswich Town are long-term suitors of Taylor’s. The Tractor Boys had bids rejected for him in January but Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has since revealed that Town remain interested, with other Championship interest in the Irishman.

And now Football Insider have revealed that Bristol City are also keen on Taylor, with both City and Ipswich plotting moves to sign the Posh man ahead of his contract expiry next summer.

Strong competition

Bristol City are really going for it this summer. Ipswich Town have liked Taylor for a long time now but they’ll surely be fearful of this emerging interest from Bristol City, who are quickly becoming an attractive destination for players in this summer’s transfer window.

Taylor could yet be joining the likes of Haydon Roberts, Rob Dickie, and Ross McCrorie in already signing for the Robins ahead of next season, but Ipswich are making some waves of their own this summer with links to some exciting names in Ellis Simms and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Who’ll win this transfer chase remains to be seen, but whoever signs Taylor this summer will be signing a very talent and promising midfielder.

With the transfer window now officially open, expect to see the race for Taylor really start to heat up in the next couple of weeks or so.