Birmingham City close to completing signing of Leeds United man, says Phil Hay

Birmingham City are close to completing the signing of Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, reports Phil hay of The Athletic.

Roberts, 24, has been with Leeds United since 2018 and has racked up 108 total appearances for the Whites, scoring nine goals along the way.

He featured 23 times in the Championship and scored four during Leeds’ promotion-winning 2019/20 season, but the 20-cap Welsh international has fallen out of favour since.

Roberts spent last season on loan at QPR but injury hampered his time at the club, limiting him to just 18 appearances for the R’s, with Roberts scoring three.

Now though, The Athletics Hay says that Birmingham City are close to completing the permanent signing of Roberts.

A good signing?

Roberts is certainly a player with Championship pedigree. When fit, he can be a very good technical player and he’s also a very versatile option, having played on the flanks, in the no.10 role, and as a no.9 for QPR last season.

But staying fit is his issue. His time in the Championship last season was blighted by a persistent calf injury and it’s not much of a surprise that Leeds are letting him go.

But if John Eustace can keep him fit then he’ll have a very good option on his books. Roberts is still a younger player too, so if he can stay fit and start to fulfil his potential, he’ll become a very important player for Birmingham City.

And it’s also a positive that Blues are signing players on permanent deals, rather than signing them on loan like they often do.

But expect to see more more loan players brought in this summer, in what could be a very positive summer for the club.