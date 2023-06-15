Akpom stays, loan players return: Is this Middlesbrough’s ideal summer transfer window?

Middlesbrough utilised the transfer market effectively in January, propelling them up the table into a 4th placed finish. They will be hoping to do the same again, this time in Michael Carrick’s first summer window in charge.

Middlesbrough have made just one signing to far this summer, with Manchester City’s Terrell Agyemang arriving on a two-year deal after his contract at the treble winners came to an end. But the Teessiders will be looking to get more new bodies through the door in the coming weeks and months.

But although incomings are a priority this window, there is also the risk of departures. Top scorer and Championship Player of the Season Chuba Akpom has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Luton Town the latest to register their interest, alongside Brentford, Everton, Leicester City and Wolves.

Keeping hold of their star man will be imperative to their success next time around. Their asking price is reportedly £15million and so the club will no doubt be bracing for bids. But they will need to fend off interest and offers to maintain any hopes of replicating last seasons’ top six finish or even going one better and achieving promotion.

Similarly, Hayden Hackney enjoyed a breakout season, helping to transform the club’s fortunes under Carrick, and he was nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Season award as a result. His performances have caught the eye of the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United amongst others, and he will also need to stay put this summer if Boro are to maintain momentum.

Hackney and Akpom helped their cause significantly across the campaign, but Boro’s season was also propelled with the addition of loanees. Aston Villa duo Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey added firepower in forward areas, Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen was sound between the sticks, West Brom’s Alex Mowatt offered another dimension in midfield and Wolves’ Ryan Giles added attacking impetus and solidity from left-back.

It comes as no surprise to see the Teessiders linked with moves for Archer and for Giles yet again this summer, and if they could get deals over the line for the Premier League pair, they would be able to slot straight into the starting eleven without any bedding in time, and would seriously improve their squad compared to what is already at Carrick’s disposal.

With the loanees now having re-joined their parent clubs, Middlesbrough’s squad does look short in numbers in key areas. It will certainly be an important window for the North-East side, and re-signing the likes of Archer and Giles should be as high on their priority list as keeping hold of their star players Akpom and Hackney.