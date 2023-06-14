Watford set to sign 28-year-old striker in eye-catching free transfer deal

Watford are set to sign Toulouse striker Rhys Healey on a three-year deal, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

Watford will be determined to improve on a dismal 2022/23 campaign next season and the transfer window provides them with the perfect chance to make some much-needed additions to their ranks.

The sooner business can be done, the better. New boss Valerien Ismael will be keen to embark on a fruitful pre-season to ensure his side are full prepared for the demanding Championship season and the arrival of new signings early in the window will only aid their preparations.

Now, as per a report from Tutto Mercato Web, the hornets are closing in on an eye-catching swoop.

It is claimed that 28-year-old striker Healey is set to move to Vicarage Road on a three-year deal. He’s out of contract at Toulouse this summer, so will cost Watford nothing.

Healey notched two goals in four Ligue 1 games before a knee injury ended his season. Overall, he managed an impressive 39 goals and seven assists in 77 games for the France side after joining from MK Dons in August 2020.

Ismael’s starting striker?

A deal for Healey marks a promising start to Watford’s summer business and looking at the options currently available to Ismael, it could be that the former Cardiff City man arrives as the new starting striker.

Joao Pedro is moving to Brighton, Britt Assombalonga is leaving them his deal expires and the loans of Keinan Davis and Henrique Araujo are coming to an end. It means Ismael needs a new-look attack and Healey’s arrival marks the start of the makeover to the Hornets’ attacking department.

Healey previously impressed in League One and League Two and while Championship opportunities were limited with Cardiff City, his form in France is reason to be encouraged. He was a big success in Ligue 2 and made a bright start to life in the top-tier before injury struck, making his impending arrival an exciting one.