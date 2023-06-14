Trusted source debunks online rumour claiming that 42-y/o Leicester City managerial candidate is a done deal

Scott Parker is one of the contenders to take over at Leicester City.

The former Bournemouth and Fulham boss is rumoured to be in the running for the vacant Leicester City job following his brief spell in charge of Belgian side Club Brugge last season.

And unofficial rumours have been circulating online that Parker to Leicester City is a done deal. But trusted Foxes source Jordan Blackwell revealed in a Leicester City Q&A for Leicestershire Live earlier today that those rumours are just rumours.

He wrote:

“Those are just rumours at the moment, but he [Parker] definitely is one of the candidates for the job.”

The 42-year-old former Premier League enforcer has previously guided both Fulham and Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship, though on both occasions he inherited strong squads and had a large transfer budget.

Still, Parker did what was asked of him at both clubs and so he’s an obvious contender for most Championship openings, with Parker also said to be on Leeds United’s shortlist.

Parker to Leicester

In the age of Twitter, it’s quite easy for rumours like this to circulate and quickly consume a fan base. But Blackwell is a trusted source and so it seems like Parker to Leicester is just a rumour as things stand.

But it’s easy to see why he is a contender. His record speaks for itself and despite him being surprisingly unpopular at both Fulham and Bournemouth, he could be a solid option to steer Leicester to promotion at the first time of asking.

Though that in itself is going to be a tall order for the club. They’re just one of several teams who’ll be tipped to challenge for the title and so it’s not going to be an easy job for whoever comes in.

If a manager can come in soon though and start making the necessary changes to the playing squad, then the Foxes should be in and around the top two next season.