Tranmere Rovers and Barrow target announces departure from current club

Tranmere Rovers and Barrow target Dean Campbell has announced his departure from Aberdeen on Twitter.

Tranmere Rovers and Barrow are both said to be keen on landing the midfielder this summer, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 10.06.23, 16:33), and the door has now swung open to sign him on a free transfer.

Campbell, who is 22-years-old, will officially see his deal at Pittodrie expire at the end of the month and he will have to weigh up his options.

He has taken to social media (see below) to thank Aberdeen and has wished the Scottish Premiership side ‘all the best’ for the future.

Would just like to thank everyone at Aberdeen and the academy for looking after me from the age of 8. It was a dream come true to play for my boyhood club and will forever be a supporter of the club. Stand Free and all the best for the future❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIFCXUYczk — Dean Campbell (@DeanCam01) June 13, 2023

Door open for Tranmere and Barrow

Tranmere Rovers are preparing for another year in League Two and have so far signed striker Kristian Dennis from Carlisle United. The Birkenhead outfit could see Campbell as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Barrow boss Pete Wild has made a positive impression since taking over last year and will be eager to bring in some reinforcements over the next couple of months. The Bluebirds were promoted from the National League in 2020 and have been back in the Football League for three seasons now.

Campbell spent last term on loan at Stevenage and helped Steve Evans’ side gain promotion to League One. He made 20 appearances for the Hertfordshire club in all competitions and his only goal came away in the FA Cup against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Scotland youth international has risen up through the academy at Aberdeen and has played 75 times for their first-team, as well as having another temporary stint at Kilmarnock in the past. He is now leaving the Dons permanently for the first time and has a big decision to make on where to go next.