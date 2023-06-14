Stoke City’s position on 21-year-old defender emerges amid interest from elsewhere

Stoke City centre-back Connor Taylor has interest from elsewhere but the Potters are unlikely to sanction an exit without bringing in more defenders first, as per Stoke on Trent Live.

Stoke City academy graduate Taylor has been on the periphery of the first-team for a little while now. He starred with Bristol Rovers in the 2021/22 campaign and after playing a part in the Potters’ first 10 games, it looked as though he’d found himself a place in the side for the new season.

However, after starting eight of the first 10 games, Taylor then had to wait until April for his next Championship outing. He was either benched or left out of the squad completely before coming back into the fray later in the campaign.

It has led to question marks over his future and now, Stoke on Trent Live has issued an update.

They report that while there is interest from other clubs including Bristol Rovers, Taylor will likely not be allowed to move on unless more options come in at the back.

In need of minutes

Hometown defender Taylor showed what he’s capable of during his time on loan at Bristol Rovers and another season of limited action will only stunt his development. Be it at Stoke City or elsewhere, he needs regular minutes next season.

It isn’t a surprise to hear that he has admirers from elsewhere. Be it a permanent or temporary move, he shouldn’t be short of options this summer if the Potters decide he could be better off plying his trade away from the Bet365 Stadium.

Until new defenders come through the door though, it seems Taylor will have to stay put. It should give him a chance to really impress Alex Neil during pre-season, but time will tell just how the situation pans out.