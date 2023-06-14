Richard Cawley shares Charlton Athletic transfer update as summer window officially opens

The summer transfer window has officially opened and for Charlton Athletic, a busy summer lies ahead.

And fans will be hoping that it’s a prosperous summer under the guise of Dean Holden, who turned Charlton Athletic’s fortunes around last season and saw them finish in a very commendable 10th place.

The conclusion of the season was followed by the release of Charlton Athletic’s retained list. The club made some bold decisions to let go of some previously important first-team players in names like Ryan Inniss and Sean Clare, suggesting that the Addicks would be hard at work in this summer’s transfer window.

And Holden echoed that idea at the end of last month when he revealed that he’s been hard at work in the off-season, meeting potential new signings and such, but Richard Cawley says that there’s no imminent signings for the Addicks just yet.

Taking to Twitter, the respect Charlton Athletic reporter said:

Regarding #cafc, no deals expected or in pipeline for today. Club still working hard on targets. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 14, 2023

A busy summer

A number of names have been linked with summer moves to Charlton Athletic including Blackburn Rovers defender Tayo Edun and Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, with the Addicks said to have agreed a fee to sign the striker from their League One rivals.

There’s plenty of work to do but all things seem to be pointing in the right direction now. Holden proved himself to be a very good manager last time round and with a full summer transfer window behind him, he could yet turn the Addicks into promotion contenders in League One.

Charlton will need to act fast though to get the players they want, with the League One roster looking as competitive as ever ahead of next season.