Reporter plays down Leeds United’s chances of landing 48-year-old as new manager

Leeds United are unlikely to land Graham Potter in their hunt for a new boss, Alex Crook has said on Twitter.

Leeds United’s hunt for a new boss has seen them linked with a number of names and among those mentioned as a potential candidate is out of work coach Potter. The 48-year-old was sacked by Chelsea in April having failed to live up to expectations after replacing Thomas Tuchel.

The Daily Mail mentioned Potter as a possible candidate for the job at Elland Road while reporter Ben Jacobs said both the Whites and fellow relegated side Leicester City could fancy their chances of tempting him in despite the drop to the Championship.

Now though, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has said Potter is unlikely to become the Next Leeds United manager.

Despite the shift in betting odds, told it looks unlikely that Graham Potter will be the new #LUFC manager. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) June 14, 2023

Leeds United have a crucial few months ahead before the 2023/24 campaign commences and the sooner they can get a new boss in, the better. It seems that any slight chance of landing Potter has been quashed amid this latest update though.

A drop too far?

There’s no doubt that the Chelsea stint will have tarnished Potter’s reputation somewhat. The facts are that a lot of money was spent and he just couldn’t get a tune out of the squad. It has to be said though, the general feeling is that the Blues way overspent and recruited too many players and that hindered Potter’s chances of getting them to gel heavily.

Despite this drop in stock though, it would be a real surprise if he was to drop back to the Championship, with either Leeds or Leicester.

The Whites need to find themselves a new boss and with Potter seemingly yet another name to cross off the list of options, they should be zeroed in on the final few candidates before pouncing sooner rather than later.