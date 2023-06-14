Report shares optimistic update on Leicester City and Graham Potter as Foxes’ managerial search rumbles on

Leicester City have ‘not given up hope’ of appointing Graham Potter as their next boss, reports talkSPORT.

Potter, 48, was being heavily linked with the vacant Leicester City job earlier this month. The Foxes were reported to have made multiple enquiries following his Chelsea exit in April, but it was then revealed that Potter had rejected Leicester’s approach.

Now though, an emerging report from talkSPORT says that Leicester City are not giving up hope of potentially naming Potter as their new boss. The Foxes remain without a manager and several names are said to be under consideration, with Manchester City coach Enzo Marecsa reported to have been interviewed for the job.

Leicester also want a managerial appointment this week, according to Daily Mail, as they ready for the 2023/24 Championship.