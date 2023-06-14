QPR considering swoop for Wycombe Wanderers midfielder

QPR are considering a move for Wycombe Wanderers’ Dominic Gape, reports Darren Witcoop.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth worked with the midfielder during his time as manager with the Chairboys and could look to reunite with him in London this summer.

Gape, who is 28-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension meaning he will become a free agent.

Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed that he has emerged as a potential target for the R’s but is not seen as a ‘priority’ signing at the moment.

Free agent midfielder Dominic Gape is being considered by QPR. Gape played under Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe. Gape, who was hit by injuries last season, is not seen as a priority signing as it stands #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 14, 2023

QPR considering their options

Ainsworth will be looking to put his own stamp on QPR’s squad over the next couple of months as he prepares for his first full campaign in charge. Gape is a player who he knows and trusts and the Dorset-born man would provide competition and depth to the Hoops’ midfield department.

He rose up through the academy at Southampton and was a regular for the Saints at various youth levels before going on to make one appearance for their first-team as a youngster. Wycombe came calling in 2016 on an initial loan deal before landing him permanently shortly after.

Gape has been a key player for the Chairboys over the course of the past seven seasons and has helped them rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at the club. They were relegated back to the third tier in 2021 and he has stayed put since then.

He has made 204 appearances for Wycombe and has found the net four times. Ainsworth will be aware of his potential availability due to his uncertain contract situation at Adams Park and has a decision to make as to whether to sign him.