Portsmouth remain keen on Championship winger, reporter says

Portsmouth are still interested in departing Cardiff City winger Gavin Whyte, reporter Andrew Moon has said on Twitter.

Portsmouth have been linked with a whole host of players in the lead up to the summer and with the window now open, Will Norris has been announced as the first addition.

The goalkeeper signs as the new no.1 and kickstarts a busy summer at Fratton Park.

Among the other players to have been linked is Northern Irish winger Whyte. He’ll be leaving Cardiff City this summer and reports have said that John Mousinho is keen on reuniting with a player he featured alongside at Oxford United.

It has gone a bit quiet on the Whyte front in recent weeks, but reporter Andrew Moon has said he is still a player of interest to Portsmouth. He’s current on international duty with Northern Ireland, who face Denmark and Kazakhstan in the latest round of European Championship qualifiers.

#Pompey still interested in signing Gavin Whyte, he’s currently on international duty until next week — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 14, 2023

Time will tell

With Whyte still on the radar, it remains to be seen just when Portsmouth will firm up their interest. He will likely have other EFL suitors and as a free agent-to-be, his situation should catch the attention of other clubs.

The close link with Mousinho could come into Pompey’s favour if a battle ensues for his signature but regardless, it could be better for them to move for him sooner rather than later if they really want to bring him to Fratton Park.

The early movement at the club makes for promising reading given just how important the coming months will be for Portsmouth’s prospects in the 2023/24 campaign and time will tell if Whyte figures in their plans.