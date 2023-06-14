Portsmouth putting finishing touches on deal for out of contract Irishman

Portsmouth only need to fill in and send off the final paperwork before sealing the signing of defender Conor Shaughnessy, according to reporter Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth are in for a busy summer and now that the transfer window is officially open, it will be hoped a quick start to business can be made. Plenty of names have been linked and on Tuesday, it emerged that a deal had been agreed to sign Burton Albion’s out of contract centre-back Shaughnessy.

The 26-year-old’s deal with the Brewers is up this summer and as a result, Pompey can sign him for nothing.

Now, in a fresh update from BBC South TV reporter Moon, it has emerged that the finer details are all that remains before a deal can be wrapped up. Speaking on Twitter, he said that only the final paperwork needs to be filled and sent off.

Shaughnessy has been with Burton Albion since 2021, playing 70 games along the way.

Business underway

Pompey have already announced the signing of goalkeeper Will Norris and with his arrival sealed, it will be hoped some more names can follow. It seems Shaughnessy might not be far away from officially becoming a Portsmouth player.

This summer is a big one for John Mousinho and everyone at Fratton Park so a swift start to business is a must. A new look squad will need as much time as possible to gel before embarking on the new season and a full pre-season should prepare them best for that.

Shaughnessy brings versatility and pedigree to Pompey’s backline. He can play as a centre-back or defensive midfielder and has experience at League Two, League One and Championship level. At 26, he’s still got plenty of years ahead of him and should be in his prime.