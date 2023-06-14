Phil Hay shares insight into 49ers’ Leeds United recruitment plan as search for Orta replacement goes on

Leeds United will be expected to challenge for automatic promotion next season. But right now, that looks like a tall order. The club are without a director of football following Victor Orta’s departure towards the end of last season, and without a manager after Sam Allardyce’s fleeting spell in charge.

Several names have been tipped to replace Allardyce whilst one name has been tipped to replace Orta – Stuart Webber. Webber officially resigned from his position as sporting director at Norwich City yesterday, but he’s serving a notice period until March 2024.

It’s cast an air of doubt over his potential move to Elland Road. But The Athletic’s Phil Hay has since revealed that Leeds United might make a shorter-term appointment to the director of football role, initially to ‘manage this summer’.

Hay adds that the new, inbound Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises want a ‘long-term project’ and that there’s a temptation to ‘restructure recruitment completely’, before suggesting that a shorter-term vision may be put in place for the 2023/24 season.

The summer ahead

Leeds have a lot of valuable assets in their playing squad, and if they can move most of them on for fair prices, replace them with more Championship-suited players, then it could actually be a positive summer for the Whites.

But right now, everything seems to be a bit up in the air. The change in ownership looks imminent now and so that’s one box ticked, a manager is needed now and if that can go through within the next few days, or the next week, the Leeds should have enough time to make the necessary changes to the side.

But they don’t seem very close to naming their next boss and the longer it drags on, the more uncertain their fortunes will be next season.