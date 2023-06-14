Out of contract Blackpool ace poised to complete Oxford United move today

Oxford United are set to sign centre-back Jordan Thorniley later today, according to the Oxford Mail.

26-year-old defender Thorniley is out of contract this summer and will leave Blackpool when his deal expires. It frees him to search for a new club as a free agent but judging by new reports, he won’t spend any time without a club.

The Oxford Mail has claimed that Thorniley is set to sign for Oxford United today (Wednesday), returning to the Kassam Stadium after spending the first half of the 2021/22 campaign with the club.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender made 33 appearances across all competitions last season and after three-and-a-half years on the books at Bloomfield Road, he’ll head for pastures new. Thorniley played 76 times for the Tangerines across all competitions, scoring once.

His only goal came back in March as Blackpool went on to secure a rampant 6-1 win over QPR.

Early business continues

Oxford United need vast improvement next season and if their early business is anything to go by, things are looking promising.

Ruben Rodrigues will be signing on a free transfer from Notts County after starring for the Magpies in the National League. This reported swoop for Thorniley marks another impressive bit of business, recruiting an experienced centre-back with Championship pedigree on the cheap.

He played 25 times during his previous loan spell with the Yellows and proved a popular figure before his recall. Bringing him back will only further please fans who are already happy after the Rodrigues signing but Liam Manning and the Oxford hierarchy will know that they can’t rest on their laurels as they freshen up their ranks in a bid to push back towards the top-end of the League One table.