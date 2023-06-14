Opinion: Leicester City target could be a better option for Southampton than Matt Grimes, but he might not come cheap

Southampton seem close to naming Russell Martin as their new head coach, with rumours of potential summer transfer targets for the departing Swansea City boss already circulating.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Saints look set to appoint Martin this week and it’s an exciting appointment for the club as they return to the Championship.

He’s a well-regarded coach in the Football League. Martin is known for having a very distinct, passing and possession-based style of play which impressed the Swansea City fans, whose side achieved a 10th place finish last time round despite a tight budget and a poor January transfer window.

Martin will no doubt look to install his style of play at St Mary’s and reports have already tipped him to take Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton with him to help to implement his philosophy.

And whilst Grimes led the league in passing statistics last season, he’s a player who has his flaws and so too is Fulton – a better option could be QPR’s Ilias Chair.

The Moroccan international is linked with Leicester City who view him as a potential replacement for James Maddison. The link has gone somewhat quiet for the time being, but it’s a credit to Chair who enjoyed another strong season in the Championship last time round, scoring five and assisting nine despite his side’s 20th place finish.

Chair remains under contract for a couple more years and so expect QPR to want to keep him. But after another tough season for the club, talisman Chair could easily look to force a move and a switch to Southampton would be a hugely exciting one for him.

He’s more of an attacking-minded midfielder who can also be deployed on the left or right. He’s tricky, with a low centre of gravity making him hard to catch, and his eye for goal and eye for a pass has really developed over the past few seasons with QPR.

And Chair was also one of the best passers and creators in the Champisonhip last season, coming joint-third in the assists chart and joint-second for key passes per game (2.4 average) – Chair was also among the top 10 Championship players for crosses per game (1.8 average).

He’s coming into the prime years of his career at 25 years old and so he’ll surely be weighing up what is the next best step for his career.

If the Saints could bring him in then he’d give Martin a great option in the midfield with Chair someone who could really flourish in a Martin-style side.

Whilst it won’t come cheap or easy for the Saints, it would be well worth the effort.