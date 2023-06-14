Newcastle United won’t exceed certain amount for James Maddison purchase, door opening for Tottenham to sign Leicester City star

Newcastle United are being put off by Leicester City’s James Maddison valuation, says TEAMtalk.

Maddison is wanted by both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. There’s been a lot of back and forth over which side is leading the race for his signature, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou keen on Maddison, but with Newcastle being long-term suitors of the Leicester man.

The latest report from TEAMtalk though has revealed that Newcastle are ‘baulking’ at the Foxes’ asking price for Maddison. It’s been widely reported that Leicester City want £60million for their star man, despite him being out of contract in a year’s time, but TEAMtalk say that the Magpies believe Maddison is worth £40million, and that they certainly won’t exceed £50million.

Eddie Howe tried and failed to sign Maddison last summer, seeing two bids rejected with the highest standing at £50million, as per TEAMtalk, who say that Leicester’s £60million valuation could now open the door for Spurs to swoop in.

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

A high price?

Should Maddison be a Premier League player, and should he be contracted for at least another year, clubs perhaps wouldn’t have an issue paying £60million for him.

But given the facts that he’s not a Premier League name and that he’s out of contract in a year, this apparent asking price from Leicester seems a little steep.

And the Foxes have to be careful not to completely deter the likes of Newcastle or Spurs from buying Maddison this summer. They don’t want to hold out for too much and see Maddison go into the next season still on their books, as it’ll massively lower the amount they’d be able to sell him for in January.

A sale this summer still seems very likely but whether or not Leicester will get what they want for him remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

A sale at around £50million or lower seems more reasonable.