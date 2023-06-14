Loan players re-signed, attacking additions: Is this Birmingham City’s ideal summer transfer window?

Despite another lowly league finish last season, there was a sense that Birmingham City made a lot of progression last season.

And fans will hope that progression seeps into the next season. But with loans having come to an end and several first-team players set to leave as free agents this month, John Eustace and co may have their work cut out.

There was interest in Eustace from Swansea City but that seems to have cooled now. Keeping him in place is key for the club and finalising their ongoing takeover by Tom Wagner is also key, and that seems to be progressing nicely.

There’s also expected to be some money on the way to St Andrew’s with Jude Bellingham’s transfer to Real Madrid having been confirmed today, so this summer could actually be a fruitful one financially for Blues.

Still, that money needs to be put to use. Birmingham City could do with moving away from an over-reliance on loan players which leaves them with a rebuilding task each summer, but expect loan and free signings to still be a big part of their summer plans.

Defensively, Blues need options. Dion Sanderson could yet return on a permanent basis and maybe even Auston Trusty who’s set to be sold by Arsenal, but if neither return then Eustace will be extremely light on central options, with Harlee Dean having left as a free agent. And on the flanks, Maxime Colin will need replacing should he not re-sign.

Moving up into midfield, Krystian Bielik is another loan man who Blues fans would surely love to see return, and it’s a return that’s not been played down. But his steely presence in the middle will be missed if he doesn’t return and it’d need replacing.

Names like Alfie Chang, Gary Gardner, and Jordan James are Eustace’s only real central options right now and so that’s another position that needs stocking up on, whilst on either side of midfield, the departures of Jordan Graham, Reda Khadra, Hannibal Mejbri, and the imminent departure of Jobe Bellingham leaves Blues’ entire midfield department looking quite perilously light.

Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna remain good options for Blues in attack, though.

And to make matters somewhat worse, Troy Deeney’s departure up top takes an experienced and useful player away from Blues’ attacking ranks, but Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz’s presence leaves Eustace with two good options.

For Birmingham City then, bodies are needed across the pitch. Central defenders, a right-back, a hardened midfielder, bodies on the wings, and perhaps another couple strikers is what Blues would ideally want, and that would make for an extremely hectic summer transfer window.

But if they can utilise the loan and free markets again whilst also making some permanent signings, and promoting another couple of youth players to add depth, then Blues could achieve a more comfortable finish next time round.