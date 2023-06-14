Leeds United make enquiry for out-of-work Englishman with proven Championship credentials

Leeds United have ‘enquired about the availability’ of Scott Parker, reports talkSPORT.

Parker, 42, is currently out of work after a brief spell in charge of Belgian side Club Brugge last season, which lasted just 12 games.

The former Chelsea, Spurs, Newcastle United, West Ham, and Fulham midfielder though is better known for guiding both Bournemouth and Fulham to promotion from the Championship.

Former club Fulham gave him his first managerial role in 2019 and he guided the Cottagers to play-off final victory in his first full season in charge, then guiding the Cherries to automatic promotion in his first full season in charge there as well.

Now, talkSPORT say that Leeds have enquired about his availability as they search for their next boss, with their report saying that Leeds like Parker due to his track recrod of getting teams out of the Championship.