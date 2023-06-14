Ipswich Town launch £3.5m bid for Everton fringe man, report claims

Ipswich Town have submitted a £3.5million bid for Everton striker Ellis Simms, reports claim.

The 22-year-old striker is facing a contested summer at Goodison Park. He was recalled by the Toffees from a positive loan spell at Sunderland early last season, in which he scored seven in 16 Championship outings for the Black Cats.

He’d go on to play a bit part role for Sean Dyche’s side who sealed Premier League survival on the final day of the season, but reports have since suggested that Simms could be on the move this summer with Sunderland said to be keen on a return.

Now though, a report in The Sun’s print edition (via TWTD) has claimed that Ipswich Town have made a £3.5million bid to sign Simms this summer. TWTD though say that, whilst Simms is a target for the Tractor Boys, the fee is likely to be overestimated.

The same report also claims that Ipswich Town are closing in on a season-long loan deal for Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who scored 15 goals and assisted eight more for Charlton Athletic in League One last season.

TWTD though say that a move for Rak-Sakyi is not imminent.

Town making waves

A lot of Championship followers are expecting Ipswich to do quite well next season. Their style of play under Kieran McKenna may be better suited in a more technical league, and the Tractor Boys also look ready to spend some money this summer, so expect to see them in more transfer headlines this summer.

And the potential signing of Simms would be very impressive. He’s a very robust yet technical striker who shone for Sunderland, and if he’s not wanted at Everton then he’ll surely fancy a permnent exit.

He’d greatly bolster McKenna’s attacking options and so too would Rak-Sakyi, though a move for him looks to be in its earlier stages right now.

A few more signings this summer and Ipswich Town could be dark horses in the Championship next season.