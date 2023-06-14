Hull City not pursuing deal for 27-year-old international, according to reporter

Hull City are not pursuing a deal to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Irfan Kahveci this summer, as per HullLive reporter Barry Cooper on Twitter.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the Turkish Super Lig man in this transfer window via reports from Turkey, as relayed by journalist Levent Ümit Erol.

Kahveci, who is 27-year-old, has been with Fenerbahce since 2021 and has made 83 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goals.

However, HullLive’s Cooper has poured cold water on the speculation and said a deal to see him move to the MKM Stadium is ‘not happening’.

Nah, not happening. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) June 13, 2023

No Hull City switch on the cards

Hull are well stocked up with options in Kahveci’s position in the middle of the park with players like Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater, Greg Docherty, Xavier Simons and Ryan Woods, as well as Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore slightly higher up the pitch so don’t really need him.

The Tigers need to prioritise bringing in a new goalkeeper, left-back, winger and striker over the next couple of months as they prepare for their first full season under Liam Rosenior. They had a big spending spree this time last year and don’t really need to do the same again this time around as their squad is already quite big.

You can see why Kahveci has been linked with a move to East Yorkshire. Hull delved into the Turkish market 12 months ago to land Tufan, Dogukan Sinik and Dimitrios Pelkas due to the connections they have over there through their owner Acun Ilicali.

However, some of their signings took a while to adapt to life in a new country and they should go down the domestic route instead now to bolster their ranks.