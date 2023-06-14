, Gillingham hijack Bradford City deal for departing Swindon Town ace

Gillingham have hijacked Bradford City’s proposed deal for departing Swindon Town ace Jonny Williams, as per a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Gillingham are now poised to land the Wales international ahead of their League Two rivals in preparation for next season.

Williams, who is 29-years-old, is available on a free transfer with his contract at the County Ground officially up at the end of the month.

The Telegraph & Argus claim he was set to be unveiled at Valley Parade but has now changed his mind following an offer from the Gills.

Blow for Bradford City

Bradford’s loss will be Gillingham’s gain and landing him will be a statement of intent by the Kent outfit. Neil Harris’ side finished down in 17th place in the last campaign and are expected to have a busy summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks.

Williams will inject some serious quality into their ranks and is a vastly experienced player in the Football League having racked up 294 appearances in his career to date, scoring 21 goals.

He rose up through the ranks at Crystal Palace and went on to play 70 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as gaining experience out on loan at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons, Sunderland and Ipswich Town. The Kent-born man left Selhurst Park on a permanent basis in 2019 and has since had permanent spells at Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City and Swindon.

A new chapter of his career at local team Gillingham in now on the horizon with the player seemingly rejecting a switch to Bradford at the last minute. The Bantams will now have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.