Former Swansea City figure is now the leading candidate for Swans job, report reveals

Davies, 38, worked as coach on Rodgers’ backroom team when Rodgers was previously in charge of Swansea City. Davies has since followed Rodgers to Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester City – at Celtic and Leicester, Davies was Rodgers’ assistant manager.

The pair are out of work right now, though Rodgers is being heavily linked with a return to Celtic. But Football Scotland say that Rodgers might need to find a new no,2 should he return, with Davies wanted at Swansea City.

Their report says that Davies is a ‘leading candidate’ for the job and that he’s already met with the Swans officials, though he’s thought to be one of top preferred options for the Welsh club.

But the same report also reveals that Davies has interest from elsewhere, with Tottenham Hotspur keen to bring him in as an assistant coach.