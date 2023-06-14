Coventry City keen on Premier League man along with other Championship clubs

Coventry City are keen on a move for Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

Coventry City are among a host of Championship and European sides keeping tabs on the youngster ahead of next season.

Humphreys, who is 20-years-old, spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in the Germany second tier with Paderborn and made 13 appearances in all competitions.

The Evening Standard now claim he is attracting both ‘permanent’ and ‘loan’ interest now the transfer window is open and Chelsea will have a decision to make regarding his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

Coventry City showing interest

Coventry will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the play-off final last month at Wembley to Luton Town with another push for promotion next term. The Sky Blues have signed left-back Jay Dasilva following his exit from fellow second tier outfit Bristol City and will be eyeing more additions.

They have a vacancy to fill after Michael Rose’s exit on a free transfer and loan man Jonathan Panzo’s return to parent club Nottingham Forest so could see Humphreys as someone to fill the void left in that department.

The Exeter-born man has the potential to grow and develop in the future. He has been on the books at Chelsea since joining their academy from Reading back in 2017.

Humphreys has since risen up through the ranks of the Premier League giants and has represented them at various youth levels over recent years. He made his first and only senior appearance for the Blues to date in an FA Cup clash away at Manchester City in January before his loan switch to Paderborn.

His time in Germany will have been a learning curve for him as he prepares for what lies in store next.