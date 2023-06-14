Coventry City and Swansea City set sights on Portsmouth’s 2022 signing

Portsmouth signed defender Swanson from Arsenal last summer, bringing him in on a two-year deal with the option of a 12-month extension. He played 25 times across all competitions and despite spending time on the sidelines, the youngster still managed to make a good impression.

The 22-year-old can play on the right as a full-back or wing-back and has filled in at centre-back before too.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Swanson is drawing interest from the Championship.

They claim that Coventry City and Swansea City are both keeping tabs on the former Arsenal youngster as they look to bolster their ranks before the 2023/24 campaign. Both need new options on the right with Brooke Norton-Cuffy (loan) and Fankaty Dabo leaving the Sky Blues while Kyle Naughton is the only natural right-sider left in South Wales.

Ready for a move?

Swanson was a highly rated youngster in Arsenal’s academy and he made for an exciting addition at Fratton Park last summer. He made a good impression once he broke into the Portsmouth side too, showing what he’s capable of on the senior stage.

However, given that his 2023 has been injury-hit so far, it could be that such a step up is a little early. There’s no doubt that Swanson has a bright future ahead of him and he’s shown his talents in first-team football but after a long spell out, a summer move to the Championship would make for quite a sudden rise.

Swanson would be an addition for the present and future for either Swansea or Coventry and Pompey could benefit from landing a decent fee for his services. It remains to be seen whether or not the rumoured interest develops into anything serious though.