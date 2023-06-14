Celtic handed huge potential boost as Brendan Rodgers’ stance on Leeds United job is revealed

Brendan Rodgers appears to be out of the running for the Leeds United job, says Phil Hay.

Rodgers is one of many names to have been linked with the vacant Leeds United job. The Northern Irishman is out of work following his Leicester City exit earlier in the year, but both Celtic and Leeds United were said to be keen on handing him a return to the dugout.

Celtic though seem to be better-placed to hand Rodgers that return. Sky Sports revealed yesterday that Rodgers and Celtic had held talks over his potential return to the club, but that the 50-year-old was considering various options ahead of the new season.

Now though, The Athletic’s Hay has revealed on Twitter that Leeds United are continuing with head coach interviews, although Rodgers appears to be out of the running as he doesn’t fancy dropping down to the Championship.

Leeds United continuing with head coach interviews – but Brendan Rodgers appears to out of the process. Has given firm indications that he doesn't want to drop down to the EFL. Celtic job on offer to him.

What next for Rodgers?

It certainly seems like a return to Celtic is likely. Despite his Leicester demise, Rodgers remains a very well-respected coach with great experience in the Premier League and a good record at Celtic, so a return makes sense for the Scottish giants.

And it was always unlikely that Rodgers would drop down to the Championship, even if it was to take over at a huge club like Leeds United.

All is not lost for Leeds, though. There’s other names in the frame and names who might be better-suited to the Championship, like West Brom boss Carlos Corberan whose name continues to be mentioned alongside the Elland Road vacancy.

Leeds certainly need to get a manager in place soon though with the transfer window officially opening up today – there’s plenty of work to be done at the club before the start of the 2023/24 season.