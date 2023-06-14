Cardiff City to sanction loan exit for defender amid League One interest

Cardiff City are ready to let the youngster head out the exit door again ahead of next season to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Davies, who is 19-years-old, spent time with Pontypridd United in the last campaign to help boost his development and was a hit with the Cymru Premier outfit, chipping in with four goals and two assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

Football Insider claim that form has seen him emerge on the radar of ‘several’ unnamed League One, League Two and National League teams.

Loan exit on the horizon for Cardiff youngster

Another temporary departure for Davies would benefit his career and would be a big test for him after his impressive stint in the Welsh top flight last term. The left-back is a Wales youth international already and could have a bright future ahead of him at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He has been on the books of the Bluebirds since Under-14’s age and has since risen up through the academy ranks, initially playing as a midfielder before dropping into defence. The prospect has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his first professional contract running into June 2024 last year.

Davies made his first and only senior appearance for Cardiff to date in August 2021 in a Carabao Cup fixture against fourth tier outfit Sutton United and will be hoping for more down the line. For now though, a loan departure is on the horizon for the teenager but to where is and what league is yet to be known at this moment in time.