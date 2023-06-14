Bodies on the flanks, new strikers in: Is this Swansea City’s ideal summer transfer window?

Swansea City are making wholesale changes off the pitch. But whether or not they have what it takes to be competitive in the summer transfer window remains to be seen.

There’s been movement in the boardroom and there’s soon to be movement in the dugout, with Russell Martin’s move to Southampton expected imminently. It’s a huge loss for the Swans who actually finished last season in a strong vein of form, ending up in 10th place of the table after going nine games without defeat to end the campaign.

But despite that strong finish, there’s a sense that the Swans could struggle next time round. Martin’s exit looks set to be accompanied by that of names like Joel Piroe, and potentially Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton who’ve both been tipped to move to St Mary’s with Martin.

Aside from a few inevitable player departures, there’s also names like Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere to replace, and with both of them gone, it’s left Swansea City rather light on defensive options.

There’s a clear amount of work to do over the summer and when a manager is in place, that work can properly get underway.

The goalkeeping department will be fairly stocked with Steven Benda returning from injury, but the defensive department is the one that is looking alarmingly light right now – as well as Manning and Latibeaudiere leaving, Matthew Sorinola’s loan is coming to an end, leaving the Swans with Kyle Naughton as their only first-team full-back on the books.

Nathan Wood, Harry Darling, and Ben Cabango are the central options and so at least one more would be required to give whoever the next Swans boss is enough to last the next season.

In midfield, Grimes and Fulton’s potential exits, as well as Luke Cundle’s exit, would leave the Swans quite low on central options, though the club are said to be keen on a second loan move for Cundle which would be a smart move.

And depending on what formation the next manager uses, more options on the flanks may be required. Martin wasn’t blessed with wide players during his time at the club, often playing attacking midfielders either side of a no.10, leaving the entire left and right sides are looking very low on numbers.

And of course, Piroe will need replacing. Should he and Morgan Whittaker leave then Swansea will only have Liam Cullen as an option up top, so striker signigns look like a must for the Swans this summer.

There’s certainly a lot of work to do then. Players are needed in every department but the right and left side of defence and midfield are looking quite perilously low on numbers and so a lot of bodies are needed in those areas, whilst a few strikers are needed to give the Swans enough potency in the league next season.

Given the club’s managerial uncertainty, very few names ave been linked with the club. But expect transfer talks to ramp up in the next couple of weeks.