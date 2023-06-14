3 wingers Leyton Orient should keep in mind amid recent links with Liverpool loan swoop

Orient are interested in the 19-year-old winger and could make a loan swoop this summer. Football Insider‘s report says Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen are also keen though, so it could be worth considering some alternatives in case he heads elsewhere.

With that in mind, here are three wingers Leyton Orient should have on their radar amid the new Blair links…

Morgan Rogers – Manchester City

Young winger Rogers made a great impression in his first shot at senior football. He caught the eye at Lincoln City in League One but since then, he’s had two spells in the Championship that haven’t gone as hoped.

A drop back down to the third-tier could be ideal to get his development back on track. He can play on either the left or right and as touched on before, he’s performed at the level before. With Lincoln, Rogers notched six goals and four assists in 28 games.

Josh Martin – Norwich City

If a permanent addition is sought, departing Norwich City winger Martin is definitely an option worth considering.

At 21, he’s another bright talent for the future who could really kick on with regular minutes. He previously caught the eye with Doncaster Rovers but a stint with Barnsley failed to bear much fruit. Martin certainly has the talent to perform at League One level though and if given the time to develop, he could be a real asset for the O’s.

Olamide Shodipo – QPR

Last but not least is Shodipo, another free agent-to-be. He’s had plenty of experience of EFL football on loan away from QPR but with free agency beckoning, he’ll be keen to really put some roots down at his next club.

He can play on either wing but is best off the left and a return of 12 goals and three assists in a previous spell with Oxford United shows he’s got what it takes to be a real danger at League One level.