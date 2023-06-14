3 midfielders QPR should consider instead of former Gareth Ainsworth favourite

QPR are in the market for fresh faces this summer and according to reports, Gareth Ainsworth is considering a reunion with Dominic Gape.

The defensive midfielder has been a mainstay at Wycombe Wanderers but after an injury-hit season, he’ll leave when his deal runs out this summer. He was a regular under Ainsworth and will know all about the QPR boss’ play style and demands.

However, the R’s would be wise to keep alternatives in mind if they are to add to their engine room this summer. Here, we put forward three players the club should consider instead…

Terry Taylor – Burton Albion

21-year-old midfielder Taylor is out of contract at Burton Albion this summer and it seems inevitable that he’ll move to a more upwardly-mobile League One club or to the Championship. He’s a well-rounded defensive midfielder capable of playing as a no.8 and his ability from dead-ball situations would make him a valuable player at any level.

He’s cheap, young and ready for a step up, making him an ideal signing for QPR.

Jeando Fuchs – Peterborough United

Another player set for a change of scenery this summer is Jeando Fuchs. He’s been transfer listed by Peterborough United upon entering the final 12 months of his contract and as a result, he could available for a decent fee.

The Cameroonian impressed in the Championship under Grant McCann’s management but bizarrely, he couldn’t get back into the team under Darren Ferguson despite Posh’s relegation. He’s definitely capable of playing in the second-tier and his combative play-style could make him a hit under Ainsworth.

Keenan Appiah-Forson – West Ham

Appiah-Forson is more of an unknown quantity but he definitely has qualities that could make him a good signing for QPR. The 21-year-old is another player out of contract this summer and after over 100 appearances for West Ham’s U18s and U21s combined, senior football awaits him.

He’s another well-rounded, tenacious midfielder who could develop into a valuable asset. He can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder and his ability to fill in at right-back could make him an important part of the squad in the years to come.