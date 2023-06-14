3 Josh Windass replacements Sheffield Wednesday should keep in mind amid Southampton interest

Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass is said to be drawing interest from recently relegated Southampton this summer.

The Saints showed interest in him in the winter and now that they’ve dropped to the Championship, they’re reportedly maintaining their admiration. Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to keep him but it remains to be seen if their resolve will be tested this summer.

If Windass is to be tempted away, here are three potential replacements the Owls should keep in mind…

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Like Windass, Collins is a versatile forward who looked a level above in League One last season. He notched 16 goals and 12 assists in 46 games, playing through the middle as a striker, no.10 or out on the left-wing.

He looks ready for a step up to the Championship and it wouldn’t be a surprise if someone looks to test Bristol Rovers’ resolve this summer.

Andy Moran – Brighton & Hove Albion

Although Moran would likely have to be a loan signing, he could definitely arrive at Hillsborough and have an impact. Again, he’s a versatile attacker who has thrived at youth level and looks ready for a shot in the Championship.

Moran notched 10 goals and six assists for Brighton’s U21s in the PL2 last season and could be one of the Seagulls’ latest top prospects to keep an eye out for.

Duk – Aberdeen

An ambitious shout, but Duk would arrive at Hillsborough as a big statement signing. He’s starred in Scotland with Aberdeen since signing last summer and looks like a player who is capable of playing at a higher level.

Mainly playing as a striker or left-winger, Duk has the technical ability to play in an attacking midfield role like Windass but offers versatility and flair too. He managed 18 goals and six assists in his debut Aberdeen season.