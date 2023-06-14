3 Jonny Williams alternatives Bradford City should consider after shock transfer u-turn

Bradford City looked set to sign attacking midfielder Jonny Williams before it emerged Gillingham had hijacked the Bantams’ swoop.

It was reported that Williams had turned down interest from elsewhere to join Bradford City earlier this week. It looked to be a strong coup for the Bantams, only for it to emerge that Gillingham had hijacked the deal.

Now, with the Welshman set to head for Priestfield instead, City need to look at alternative options. Here, we put forward three who Mark Hughes should consider…

Ethan Chislett – AFC Wimbledon

Playing as an attacking midfielder or out on the left-hand side, Chislett managed nine goals and three assists in 44 League Two games for AFC Wimbledon in the 2022/23 campaign. The 24-year-old has what it takes to be a star in the EFL and with his deal up this summer, a move to a more upwardly-mobile club could be ideal.

He’d be a real coup for the Bantams and could cost them nothing at all.

Rico Richards – West Brom

Another player out of contract this summer is 19-year-old Richards. Admittedly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he joined another top academy when his West Brom deal runs out but an offer of regular starting football in front of a big Valley Parade crowd could be an intriguing one.

Richards plays on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and having enjoyed a bright youth career, looks like a strong prospect for the years to come.

Noah Chilvers – Colchester United

Again, this could be a bit punchy given that Chilvers could draw interest from a higher level. However, there’s no doubt that Bradford and Hughes have pulling power, so a move for Chilvers would be an eye-catching one to make.

He can play in a range of midfield roles or out wide and comes into this summer off the back of his strongest season in front of goal to date. Chilvers notched nine goals in 42 League Two games for a Colchester side who spent much of the season around the lower echelons of the table.